L7 announce new album, Scatter the Rats, share “Burn Baby”: Stream

L7

Last year, L7 promised that a new album would soon be on the way. Today, the reunited grunge veterans have made good on their word, finally announcing details of their first full-length in 20 years.

Titled Scatter the Rats, it’s due out May 3rd through Blackheart Records, the imprint founded by Joan Jett. It spans a total of 11 songs, with titles like “Proto Prototype”, “Murky Water Cafe”, and “Garbage Truck”.



“I’ve been friends with L7 for years and am very excited and proud to have the opportunity to release their new album on Blackheart!” Jett praised in a statement. L7’s Donita Sparks added, “When we decided to make a new record, Joan was there for us as the good friend she has always been. So great to stomp into Blackheart Records with her at the helm. We’re very excited to work with Joan and the entire Blackheart family. Just imagine the family dinners!”

(Read: The 50 Albums That Shaped Punk Rock)

Scatter the Rats was recorded at Happy Ending Studios and Sunset Sound in Los Angeles, the group’s hometown. Production was handled by Norm Block (Jenny Lee, Paper Cranes) and Nick Launay (Nick Cave, Yeah Yeah Yeahs).

It was in one of these LA studios that L7 encountered a rodent — an experience that would eventually inspire the album’s title. “There were a couple of rats in the basement of the studio, where all the amplifiers were, and at one point Norm said to us, ‘Let’s get rockin’, we can scatter the rats,’” recalled Sparks.

To tease the comeback effort, L7 have shared opening track “Burn Baby” and its official music video, directed by Courtney and Hillary Andujar. Check it out below.

Scatter the Rats Artwork:

Scatter the Rats Tracklist:

01. Burn Baby

02. Fighting the Crave

03. Proto Prototype

04. Stadium West

05. Murky Water Cafe

06. Ouija Board Lies

07. Garbage Truck

08. Holding Pattern

09. Uppin’ The Ice

10. Cool About Easy

11. Scatter The Rats

L7 will be joining Rancid on their traveling Bash Music & Craft Beer Festival this spring. More US dates will be announced soon.

L7 2019 Tour Dates:

05/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Margaret T. Hance Park &

05/12 – Tucson, AZ @ Rillito Park Racetrack &

06/02 – Englishtown, NJ @ Old Bridge Township Raceway &

06/08 – Boise, ID @ Memorial Stadium &

06/09 – Tacoma, WA @ America’s Car Museum &

06/15 – Santa Clara, CA @ Santa Clara County Fairgrounds &

06/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Papa Murphy’s Park &

& = The Bash Music & Craft Beer Festival

Pick up L7’s past releases on vinyl by swinging over to ReverbLP.