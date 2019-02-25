Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform “Shallow” at the Oscars: Watch

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performing "Shallow" at Oscars

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star is Born duet “Shallow” has been an unstoppable force. We named it one of the best songs of last year before it won Best Song at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, Best Original Song at the Golden Globes, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media at the Grammys, and got nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar. Yet for all this acclaim, Gag and Cooper have only performed the song together once, during a surprise appearance of the latter at the former’s Las Vegas residency.

On Sunday night, as “Shallow” vied for its fifth major award, the rest of the world finally got to witness a live performance of the song by the two stars who made it famous. Gaga and Cooper took the Oscars stage and delivered the jaw-dropping performance for which we’ve all been waiting. Check out the replay below.



Gaga perviously performed “Shallow” at the Grammys, where she was accompanied then by Mark Ronson and Paul McCartney’s drummer, Abe Laboriel Jr.

Make sure to keep up with all of our 2019 Academy Awards coverage.