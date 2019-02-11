Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson bring jewels, pyro, and Macca’s drummer to “Shallow” at 2019 Grammys: Watch

Lady Gaga performs "Shallow" at the 2019 Grammys

After pretty much sweeping the Grammys already, Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson hit the stage to perform their award-winning hit “Shallow” from A Star is Born. Sadly, Bradley Cooper was busy with BAFTAs and wasn’t able to do his Eddie Vedder best.

No loss to us: Decked out in a dazzling, bejeweled jumpsuit, Gaga prowled the stage like the Fame Monster she is, all while Ronson led a sea of guitarists and percussionists, including Paul McCartney’s drummer Abe Laboriel Jr. Between the pyro, the manic twirling, and that deadly stare at the end in the camera … eh, Cooper missed out.



Watch below.

WATCH: Lady Gaga performs her hit song Shallow, and it was simply perfect! #Grammys pic.twitter.com/BkUnqbKagU — Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) February 11, 2019

It’s truly been Gaga and Ronson’s night. The two shared a win for Best Song Written For Visual Media. Gaga won Best Pop Solo Performance for “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin?)” and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. And Ronson won Best Dance Recording for Silk City and Dua Lipa’s “Electricity”.

This hardly marks the end for “Shallow”, either. While the blockbuster track lost Song of the Year, it’s still up for Record of the Year, and that’s all without mentioning a little ceremony called the Oscars, where it’s up for Best Original Song.

