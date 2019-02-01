Confirmed: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper to perform “Shallow” at Oscars

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will take the stage at this month’s Academy Awards to perform “Shallow”, their duet from A Star is Born.

“Shallow” is one of five nominees in the Best Original Song category. Other contenders include Kendrick Lamar and SZA for “All the Stars” (Black Panther); David Rawlings and Gillian Welch for “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs); Diane Warren for “I’ll Fight” (RBG); and Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman for “The Place Where Lost Things Go” (Mary Poppins Returns).



Along with Gaga and Cooper, the telecast promises Jennifer Hudson, who will sing “I’ll Fight”, and Rawlings and Welch, who will perform “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings”.

Additionally, the Oscars is teasing a performance of “The Place Where Lost Things Go” by a “surprise special guest.” For what it’s worth, Emily Blunt sings the song in the film.

As of now, it’s unclear whether Kendrick and SZA will also take the stage, though we certainly hope that will be the case.

The 2019 Academy Awards takes place Sunday, February 24th and will air live on ABC.

Last month, Gaga and Cooper performed “Shallow” together live for the first time during the former’s concert in Las Vegas, and you can see fan-footage below.