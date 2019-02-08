LCD Soundsystem release new live album Electric Lady Sessions: Stream

LCD Soundsystem, photo by Ben Kaye

LCD Soundsystem have unleashed their new live album, Electric Lady Sessions. Stream the entire thing below via Apple Music and Spotify.

James Murphy and co. spent a solid chunk of the last two years out on the road supporting their reunion record, 2017’s American Dream. At some point during that journey they stopped in at New York’s iconic Electric Lady studios to lay down this 12-song set. Half of the tracks come from the latest studio effort, including the title track, “call the police”, “oh, baby”, and the Grammy-winning “tonite”.



(Read: Goodbye for Now: Farewell Tours Aren’t All They’re Cracked Up to Be)

Also featured on the live LP are fan favorites and hits like “get innocuous”, “you wanted a hit”, and “home”. Finishing off the collection is a trio of covers: Chic’s “I Want Your Love”, Heaven 17’s “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang”, and The Human League’s “Seconds”.

Electric Lady Sessions marks LCD’s third live album to date. They dropped London Sessions in 2010, and shared The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live at Madison Square Garden in 2014, three years after they played what was infamously advertised as their final concert. Listen to the latest live effort below, and snag more LCD Soundsystem vinyl over at ReverbLP.

Electric Lady Sessions Artwork:



Electric Lady Sessions Tracklist:

01. Seconds (Human League cover)

02. american dream

03. you wanted a hit

04. get innocuous

05. call the police

06. i used to

07. tonite

08. home

09. I Want Your Love (Chic cover)

10. emotional haircut

11. oh baby

12. (We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang (Heaven17 cover)