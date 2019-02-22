Lil Pump drops new album Harverd Dropout: Stream

Lil Pump has finally unveiled his new album, Harverd Dropout. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The much-delayed, long-awaited effort follows Lil Pump’s self-titled LP from 2017. It spans 16 tracks, including early teaser singles in the controversial “Butterfly Doors”, the absurd Kanye West collaboration “I Love It”, and “Racks on Racks”. Portishead’s Geoff Barrow has condemned Lil Pump for the latter track, accusing the rapper of stealing one of his samples without his permission.



(Read: The Top 20 Highest Paid Rappers)

Harverd Dropout boasts additional guests in Migos’ Quavo (“Too Much Ice”) and Offset (“Fasho Fasho”), Lil Uzi Vert (“Multi Millionaire”), Lil Wayne (“Be Like Me”), Smokepurpp (“ION”), and YG and 2 Chainz (“Stripper Name”).

The album’s release comes amidst a long list of legal woes and drama for Lil Peep, including an arrest for disorderly conduct and a concert evacuation. Original plans for a supporting “Harverd Dropout Tour” have also been canceled as a result, but the MC is scheduled to appear at Coachella, where he, Gucci Mane, and Smokepurpp are expected to debut their new collaboration under the name “Gucci Gang”. Lil Pump is also playing Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival.

Harverd Dropout Artwork:

Harverd Dropout Tracklist:

01. Drop Out

02. Nu Uh

03. I Love It

04. ION (feat. Smokepurpp)

05. Fasho Fasho (feat. Offset)

06. Racks on Racks

07. Off White

08. Butterfly Doors

09. Too Much Ice (feat. Quavo)

10. Multi Millionaire (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

11. Vroom Vroom Vroom

12. Be Like Me (feat. Lil Wayne)

13. Stripper Name (feat. YG and 2 Chainz)

14. Drug Addicts

15. Esskeetit

16. Who Dat