Lin-Manuel Miranda to guest star on Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Lin-Manuel Miranda with Andy Samberg and Melissa Fumero, photo via Tyler Golden/NBC

Lin-Manuel Miranda will serve as a special guest on Brooklyn Nine-Nine this season, reports Entertainment Weekly. The Hamilton creator is set to appear as David Santiago, brother and rival of Detective Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), during an episode titled “The Golden Child”.

When Brooklyn Nine-Nine faced its initial cancellation last spring, Miranda acted as a vocal advocate of the show alongside other celebrities, such as Mark Hamill, Sean Astin, and Patton Oswalt. Ultimately, NBC saved the Emmy-winning comedy for its sixth season, originally picking up a 13-episode order before adding five more. The Broadway star later celebrated with the show’s cast upon hearing the good news.



RENEW BROOKLYN NINE NINE

I ONLY WATCH LIKE 4 THINGS

THIS IS ONE OF THE THINGS#RenewB99 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 10, 2018

This support, in addition to his friendship with co-star Fumero, likely set the stage for Miranda’s guest cameo. The episode will premiere on March 7th. Check out an image from the episode below.

Miranda’s upcoming Brooklyn Nine-Nine appearance comes at the end of a particularly TV-heavy time for the actor and musician. Most recently, Miranda guest-starred on two episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm and three episodes of DuckTales. He also had a memorable film role as a lamplighter in Mary Poppins Returns.