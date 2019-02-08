Grouper’s Liz Harris surprise releases new double album as Nivhek: Stream

Liz Harris, photo by Nina Corcoran

Liz Harris is best known for the experimental folk she crafts as Grouper, most recently on last year’s excellent Grid of Points. Across her 15 year career as a songwriter, Harris has unveiled a number of alternate monikers for her music, such as Mirrorring in 2012 and Helen in 2015. Today, she’s revealed yet another alter ego, Nivhek, and surprise released the project’s entire debut album, After its own death / Walking in a spiral towards the house, via her Yellow Electric label.

The ambient LP spans four lengthy tracks, recorded during and after residencies Harris held in the Azores, Portugal and Murmansk, Russia, with some of the music also originating at Harris’ home in Astoria, Oregon. The music was inspired in part by her own score for the late experimental filmmaker Paul Clipson’s 2014 work Hypnosis Display. In her own words, the album is “a requiem, a ritual, to unlock and release feelings … a toxic concentrated reduction of something much darker bubbling beneath … wraithlike and ethereal, their existence in the mist questionable.”



Listen to After its own death / Walking in a spiral towards the house and check out the album art and tracklist below.

After its own death / Walking in a spiral towards the house Artwork:

After its own death / Walking in a spiral towards the house Tracklist:

01. After Its Own Death: Side A

02. After Its Own Death: Side B

03. Walking In A Spiral Towards The House: Side C

04. Walking In A Spiral Towards The House: Side D