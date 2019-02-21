Lizzo delivers gospel cover of Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson’s “Nothing Breaks like a Heart”: Watch

Lizzo in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

April 12th marks the release of Cuz I Love You, the highly anticipated album from Lizzo. Thus far, the Minneapolis-based rapper has wowed listeners with two singles, “Juice” and the title track. But Lizzo doesn’t just knock out her own original material — she can also serve up one hell of a cover.

Cue her recent in-studio session for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, in which she masterfully took on “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”, the latest collaborative single from Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson. Lizzo’s version seemed straight from the soul and the pulpit, a passionate and evocative gospel reimagining.



Check it out below and worship at the Church of Lizzo.

For her second song, Lizzo let loose “Juice”. Although her flute, Sasha, did not make an appearance, the rapper still served up an impressive rendition. Every “Juice” performance we’ve been given thus far — on Ellen and The Tonight Show — has seen her dancing about in full, flashy costumes, but she hardly needs to be moving about to make it all feel real. As evidenced by this BBC set, she carries so much movement and action in her voice alone.

Check out the clip below.

Shortly after her new album’s release, Lizzo will embark on a North American tour. Grab tickets here.