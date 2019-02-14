Lizzo’s new song “Cuz I Love You” is an absolute stunner: Stream

Lizzo's artwork for Cuz I Love You

Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You is one of more anticipated albums of the spring, and for good reason. The album’s lead single, “Juice”, is a delightful, funky pop-hop jam, complemented by an equally memorable retro workout video and dazzling performance on The Tonight Show. Now, for Valentine’s Day, Lizzo has broken off the album’s second single in the form of its title track.

“Cuz I Love You”, which she calls her “favorite song,” was apparently written in just ten minutes with the assistance of the rock band X Ambassadors. It’s a soulful big band offering in the vein Darlene Love that showcases Lizzo’s immense vocal prowess. Take a listen below. Update: Watch the video for “Cuz I Love You”, directed by Quinn Wilson.



Lizzo’s new album is out April 12th and she’ll be embarking on a North American tour shortly thereafter.