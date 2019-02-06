Lizzo shines like a literal disco ball, performs “Juice” on Fallon: Watch

Lizzo performing "Juice" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, photo via Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Every so often there comes a late night appearance that you can just feel is a career-maker. Lizzo had hers Tuesday night on Fallon.

The Minneapolis rapper has already seen quite a bit of success, but she’s been having extra fun with her new single, “Juice”. She served up the bouncy track on Ellen late last month, delivering a crowd-moving performance that even saw Lizzo play a freakin’ flute solo. It was her rendition on The Tonight Show, however, that folks will soon be referencing as a turning point for the up-and-comer.



Lizzo was at her joyous, confident best last night, the perfect living embodiment of the lyrics of “Juice” itself. She shined — literally — in her mirrored bodysuit, ending the performance on a riser in front of her DJ, Sophia Eris, as spotlights reflected off her in a dazzling array of disco ball lights. She even tweaked a lyric to give a shout out to Fallon: “Hold up, Jimmy, please/ Don’t make me have to take your bitch!”

With her Atlantic Records debut, Cuz I Love You, dropping April 19th, it looks like 2019 could be the Year of the Lizzo — and it starts with this performance. Check out the replay below.

Audiences will get to see more of this juicy rising talent when Lizzo takes to the road for her North American tour this spring. The trek kicks off with appearances at Coachella before taking on the rest of the country (and Toronto), so check her full itinerary to see when she’s near you.

To add Lizzo releases to your vinyl collection, head on over to ReverbLP.