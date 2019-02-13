Local Natives announce 2019 “Spiral Choir Tour”

It’s been almost four years since Local Natives put out their last album, Sunlit Youth. However, it seems the Los Angeles indie rockers won’t be keeping their fans waiting much longer for a follow-up, as they’ve just announced a lengthy new tour. They’ve also revealed plans to release new music in just a matter of weeks.

The “Spiral Choir Tour” will see Local Natives trek across North America from May 15th all the way through June 28th. The 28-date itinerary features multiple back-to-back stints in cities like Seattle, Chicago, Boston, Washington, DC, and Brooklyn. The band will also visit Vancouver, Minneapolis, Montreal, Philadelphia, Atlanta, San Antonio, Denver, and Los Angeles. This outing marks Local Natives’ first since 2017.



Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 15th. In partnership with Plus1, Local Natives will donate $1 from select tickets to support gender-based violence intervention and prevention programs.

As for future release plans, Local Natives noted on Twitter to expect new music in March.

Find the band’s full itinerary below, and the let countdown to new tunes officially begin.

Local Natives 2019 Tour Dates:

05/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater

05/17 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater

05/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

05/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/25 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

05/27 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theater

05/28 – Montreal, QC @ The Rialto Theater

05/30 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

05/31 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

06/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

06/03 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

06/10 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater

06/13 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

06/14 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

06/15 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

06/17 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

06/19 – San Diego, CA @ North Park Theatre

06/20 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

06/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

06/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

06/28 – Athens, GR @ Summer Nostos Festival

