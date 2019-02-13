Local Natives announce 2019 “Spiral Choir Tour”

It’s been almost four years since Local Natives put out their last album, Sunlit Youth. However, it seems the Los Angeles indie rockers won’t be keeping their fans waiting much longer for a follow-up, as they’ve just announced a lengthy new tour. They’ve also revealed plans to release new music in just a matter of weeks.
The “Spiral Choir Tour” will see Local Natives trek across North America from May 15th all the way through June 28th. The 28-date itinerary features multiple back-to-back stints in cities like Seattle, Chicago, Boston, Washington, DC, and Brooklyn. The band will also visit Vancouver, Minneapolis, Montreal, Philadelphia, Atlanta, San Antonio, Denver, and Los Angeles. This outing marks Local Natives’ first since 2017.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 15th. In partnership with Plus1, Local Natives will donate $1 from select tickets to support gender-based violence intervention and prevention programs.
As for future release plans, Local Natives noted on Twitter to expect new music in March.
Find the band’s full itinerary below, and the let countdown to new tunes officially begin.
Local Natives 2019 Tour Dates:
05/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater
05/17 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater
05/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
05/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/25 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
05/27 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theater
05/28 – Montreal, QC @ The Rialto Theater
05/30 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
05/31 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
06/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
06/03 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
06/10 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater
06/13 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
06/14 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
06/15 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
06/17 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
06/19 – San Diego, CA @ North Park Theatre
06/20 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
06/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
06/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
06/28 – Athens, GR @ Summer Nostos Festival
Revisit Sunlit Youth single “Past Lives”: