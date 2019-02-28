Luke Perry suffers major stroke: Report

Luke Perry

Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale actor Luke Perry has been hospitalized after suffering a “massive stroke” on Thursday morning, according to TMZ.

Variety reports that Perry, 52, is “currently under observation at the hospital.” His current condition is unclear.



Yesterday, FOX announced plans to reboot Beverly Hills, 90210 with many of the show’s original cast members. As Perry currently has a major role on the widely popular CW series Riverdale, he has yet to sign on for a return.

This is a developing story…