Lullwater unveil video for emotional and heavy new song “Empty Chamber”: Watch

Lullwater

Lullwater are set to return with a new album, Voodoo, on February 22nd, and they’ve teamed up with Heavy Consequence to premiere the video for the new song “Empty Chamber” (watch below).

The Athens, Georgia, band offers up Southern-infused hard rock, and that sound is on full display on the track “Empty Chamber”, which opens with a monster guitar riff and features a powerful rasp by frontman John Strickland in the rousing chorus.



Regarding the track, Strickland tells us, “We all have experienced and been in a moment of excruciating emotional pain and ‘Empty Chamber’ was written during one of those moments. The song has an upbeat tempo and happy melodic vibe but the lyrics are depressing and filled with anxiety.”

He adds, “Sometimes everything in life can be going great but you still struggle with emotional pain and confusion. I feel ‘Empty Chamber’ embodies that emotion.”

Voodoo, recorded with Swedish producer Jakob Herrmann and the band’s longtime engineer, Justin Davis, marks Lullwater’s third full-length studio album, following their 2012 self-titled debut and 2015’s Revival.

“The new album sounds like us and is still true to our rock roots,” Strickland explains. “We’re not looking to reinvent ourselves, but just as we’ve grown, so has our songwriting. It’s much more personal this time. We’ve had a tumultuous [few] years since we released Revival, and that is reflected in the music. ”

Lullwater recently kicked off a US tour headlined by Sevendust and also featuring Tremonti, Cane Hill, and Kirra. Those dates can be found below. You can get tickets here.

Lullwater 2019 Tour Dates with Sevendust, Tremonti, Cane Hill, and Kirra

02/06 – Greensville, SC @ The Firmament

02/08 – Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger

02/09 – Norfolk, VA, @ The NorVa

02/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

02/13 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

02/14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

02/15 – Providence, RI @ The Strand

02/16 – Sayerville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

02/18 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

02/19 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance

02/20 – Buffalo, NY @ Rapids

02/22 – Flint, MI @ Machine Shop

02/25 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

02/26 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

02/27 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

03/01 – Wichita, KS @ The Coltillion

03/02 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

03/03 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center