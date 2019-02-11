Lzzy Hale “disheartened” by Vinnie Paul’s exclusion from Grammy “In Memoriam” montage

Lzzy Hale (Jimmy Fontaine) and Vinnie Paul (Eleven Seven)

If you’re a metal fan and you watched last night’s Grammys, you would have surely noticed that late Pantera legend Vinnie Paul was excluded from the traditional “In Memoriam” montage honoring the music artists we’ve lost in the past year. Many fans were disappointed with the omission, including Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale.

While we know it’s impossible to include every music artist who died, leaving out Vinnie Paul seemed quite egregious, considering Pantera’s legendary contribution to the metal world. He wasn’t the only metal artist omitted, however; All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert and We Came As Romans singer Kyle Pavone were also absent from the tribute.



Halestorm were up for Best Rock Performance last night, with Hale stating she was “honored to have lost that Grammy to one of my influences, Chris Cornell.” Lzzy was also a presenter during the pre-telecast ceremony, but made it clear that she was “disappointed and disheartened” that the aforementioned metal musicians were excluded.

Her entire post, which offers great insight into the “In Memoriam” process, can be read below:

It was a whirlwind of a Grammy Week. It was so wonderful to be nominated, and I’m honored to have lost that Grammy to one of my influences, Chris Cornell. His children got up on stage and filled my heart with such love as they paid tribute to their father.

But I am disappointed and disheartened that Vinnie Paul of Pantera/Hellyeah, All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert and Kyle Pavone of We Came As Romans were not acknowledged in the Annual Memoriam list this year.

There’s a committee at The Recording Academy and, in December, they put together a list that goes into the hundreds, 300 to 400 people. They go through that list and this committee votes. And from that, they cut it down to a reasonable number for television. I get it. But that is not an excuse for not including my friend Vinnie Paul of Pantera/ Hellyeah, who has in fact…been nominated for 4 Grammy awards.

I am very much aware that our genre is still not given the respect that it deserves. This is why I’m involved. That’s why I was there, in my leather jacket and horns raised, representing my genre Presenting Awards at the Pre Televised ceremony. That is why I was present at the televised show, sitting next to the cool kids.

Like anything in this world, if you want change, you must take action. If I threw in the towel the first or hundredth time someone didn’t take me seriously or told me I couldn’t make it cuz I was a girl… then all the hard work and passion I bear for my love of music would be wasted.

So, with the same passion, I will not waste my time in the light. I will continue to be an ambassador for Rock and to fight for the respect that it deserves.

-Lzzy Hale

Other artists took to Twitter to express their disappointment as well, including Trivium’s Matt Heafy and former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum. See their tweets below.

I am a Grammy nominee. But I would not be a Grammy nominee or in a band or into Metal without Vinnie Paul Abbott. Dear @RecordingAcad – the Metal category is hardly recognized at your awards, and you left out an In Memoriam artist who is responsible for shaping Metal and rock. pic.twitter.com/aEB1n9XHwb — Matthew kiichichaos Heafy (@matthewkheafy) February 11, 2019