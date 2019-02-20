Maggie Rogers brings out Florence Welch for stellar “Light On” rendition in London: Watch

Maggie Rogers and Florence Welch, photo via @mj_hewitt/Instagram

On Tuesday night, Maggie Rogers welcomed Florence Welch during her performance at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

After moving through the song’s intro and initial chorus, Rogers introduced the Florence and The Machine frontwoman, explaining, “Ladies and gentlemen, it is a full moon and we are in South London. May I please introduce to you my musical big sister, the most powerful witch I know, Miss Florence Welch.”



Together, the two indie-pop stars pranced and danced about the stage as they performed “Light On”, a track off the 24-year-old singer’s January major label debut, Heard It in a Past Life. After three minutes, the dramatic duet ended on a tender note with Welch hugging the rising-star musician before finishing out the closing harmonies.

You can watch fan-shot video of the collaboration below.