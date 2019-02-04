Maggie Rogers covers Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody”: Watch

Maggie Rogers on The House of Strombo

After running through a set full of hits and other singles off her major label debut album, Heard It in a Past Life, indie phenom Maggie Rogers often concludes her shows by exiting the stage to the Whitney Houston classic “I Wanna Dance with Somebody”. Now, Rogers has properly covered the ’90s smash during her appearance on the latest episode of The Strombo Show.

“This song comes on after we finish playing our last song,” she explained, “and it’s been really special to see the crowd sort of turn into a dance party on its own with this song.” Rather than replicate Houston’s typical exuberance, though, Rogers opted for a more solemn, fragile rendition.



Elsewhere in the session, Rogers performed Heard It in a Past Life single “Light On”.

Watch it down below (the cover begins at the 23:00 mark).

Rogers, who made her Saturday Night Live debut in late last year, will embark on a lengthy 2019 tour of Europe and North America later this month. Her full itinerary can be found here, and tickets can be purchased here.

Rogers also recently appeared on Colbert to perform “Burning”.

