MANÁ perform medley of hits on Kimmel: Watch

Maná on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last week brought news of MANÁ’s first US tour in three years. Named after one of their most popular hits, the “Rayando El Sol Tour” runs between early September and late November. You can get tickets here.

On Wednesday night, the Latin rock icons offered fans a preview of the upcoming tour with a dynamic performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Rather than just a two-song set, MANÁ rolled out a crowd-pleasing medley of hits, including “Rayando El Sol”, “Mariposa Traicionera”, and “Oye Mi Amor”. They also played “Labios Compartidos”.



For the TV appearance, frontman Fher Olvera wore a black t-shirt that read, “Todos Somos Dreamers” (“We Are All Dreamers”), in solidarity with the millions of young undocumented immigrants brought to America by their parents.

Replay the whole set below.

Tickets for the band’s “Rayando El Sol Tour” go on sale beginning Friday, March 1st via LiveNation. Once they sell out, you can secure them here.

To purchase MANÁ’s releases on vinyl, head to ReverbLP.