Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile collaborate on new single “Common”: Stream

Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile (Philip Cosores)

Maren Morris is the big-voiced country star at the center of Zedd and Grey’s massive hit “The Middle”, which is nominated for three Grammys this year including both Song and Record of the Year. Brandi Carlile is the most nominated artist of this year’s Grammys class, up for six different categories all her most recent album By The Way, I Forgive You. Now the two acclaimed artists have come together for a new collaborative single released ahead of their respective appearances at the awards ceremony this Sunday.

“Common” also serves as the second single from Morris’ upcoming sophomore album Girl. The duet finds the two songwriters pleading for agreement within discord, with each taking a verse before backing one another in overlapping harmonies on the choruses. The pair debuted the song live last week during Carlile’s set at her Girls Just Wanna Weekend in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Take a listen below.



Speaking of Carlile collaborations, the songwriter is also working on a supergroup effort alongside Amanda Shires and Margo Price to possibly be recorded later this year. You can find her at a number of live shows across the country starting this Spring. Morris will also be touring in the spring following the release of Girl on March 8th. You can get tickets here.