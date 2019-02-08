MARINA drops new single “Handmade Heaven”: Stream

MARINA, photo by Frank Mojica

Marina Diamandis made glitzy electropop as Marina and the Diamonds across three studio albums, most recently 2015’s FROOT. From this point forward, however, she’ll be doing so under the simplified moniker MARINA.

Our reintroduction to the Welsh songwriter comes in the form of “Handmade Heaven”, Diamandis’ first new solo music in four years. (She released the one-off collaboration “Baby” with Clean Bandit and Luis Fonsi last year). Serving as the lead single from her as-yet untitled fourth studio LP, the track is a Lorde-esque bit of melodramatic slow-pop. “I envy the birds, high up in the trees/ They live out their lives so purposefully”, she solemnly sings, before the song builds out and she describes the places she goes to find refuge from an aimless reality.



“Handmade Heaven” comes to us via a video that finds Diamandis moving through a montage of idyllic winter backdrops. Check out the song and its accompanying visuals below.

MARINA recorded her forthcoming new album in London, Sweden, and Los Angeles. Its release marks the end of a musical hiatus the singer embarked on in order to “rediscover her authentic self,” a journey that included going to school to study human personality and attachment theory.