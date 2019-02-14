MARINA announces new album, LOVE+FEAR, plus 2019 tour dates

MARINA's LOVE + FEAR

MARINA, formerly known as Marina and the Diamonds, has announced she will release a new double album, LOVE+FEAR, on April 26th via Atlantic Records. The Welsh pop star has also announced an extensive UK and North American tour to support the forthcoming effort.

LOVE+FEAR follows FROOT from 2015, but is the first album Marina Diamandis has released since taking a four-year musical hiatus to “rediscover her authentic self” and rename herself MARINA.



The dual album was recorded in London, Sweden, and Los Angeles with a handful of producers, such as Noonie Bao, Sam De Jong, Oscar Görres, Camille Purcell, Justin Parker, and Joe Janiak. LOVE+FEAR will feature 16 new songs divided across two eight-track collections, including early single “Handmade Heaven”. A press statement elaborates further on the album’s two sections:

“LOVE is filled with a longing to enjoy life and a desire to unite and empower, while FEAR sees MARINA delve into matters of purpose and insecurity, also touching on conversations surrounding gender inequality and more broadly, the abuse of power. LOVE+FEAR are declamations that showcase these polarising sides of human nature.”

LOVE+FEAR is currently available for pre-order.

My new album is called ‘LOVE + FEAR’.

Two 8 track collections that form a set.

📀💿 Out April 26th. pic.twitter.com/MRbJmI28Xt — MARINA (@MarinaDiamandis) February 14, 2019

As for the singer’s upcoming tour, it begins at the end of April and runs all the way to early October. For ticketing information, head to MARINA’s website. Check out the full itinerary below.

MARINA 2019 Tour Dates:

04/29 – Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle Academy

04/30 – Glasgow, UK @ Academy Glasgow

05/03 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

05/07 – Bournemouth, UK @ Academy Bournemouth

05/09 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Academy

05/10 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Apollo

09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Toronto

09/11 – Montréal, QC @ MTelus Montréal

09/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

09/16 – New York City, NY @ Central Park Summerstage

09/18 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

09/20 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

09/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca–Cola Roxy

09/23 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

09/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

09/26 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

09/27 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

09/28 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

10/07 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Hall

10/08 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

Revisit “Handmade Heaven” below:

