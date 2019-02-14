MARINA announces new album, LOVE+FEAR, plus 2019 tour dates

MARINA, formerly known as Marina and the Diamonds, has announced she will release a new double album, LOVE+FEAR, on April 26th via Atlantic Records. The Welsh pop star has also announced an extensive UK and North American tour to support the forthcoming effort.
LOVE+FEAR follows FROOT from 2015, but is the first album Marina Diamandis has released since taking a four-year musical hiatus to “rediscover her authentic self” and rename herself MARINA.
The dual album was recorded in London, Sweden, and Los Angeles with a handful of producers, such as Noonie Bao, Sam De Jong, Oscar Görres, Camille Purcell, Justin Parker, and Joe Janiak. LOVE+FEAR will feature 16 new songs divided across two eight-track collections, including early single “Handmade Heaven”. A press statement elaborates further on the album’s two sections:
“LOVE is filled with a longing to enjoy life and a desire to unite and empower, while FEAR sees MARINA delve into matters of purpose and insecurity, also touching on conversations surrounding gender inequality and more broadly, the abuse of power. LOVE+FEAR are declamations that showcase these polarising sides of human nature.”
LOVE+FEAR is currently available for pre-order.
As for the singer’s upcoming tour, it begins at the end of April and runs all the way to early October. For ticketing information, head to MARINA’s website. Check out the full itinerary below.
MARINA 2019 Tour Dates:
04/29 – Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle Academy
04/30 – Glasgow, UK @ Academy Glasgow
05/03 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
05/07 – Bournemouth, UK @ Academy Bournemouth
05/09 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Academy
05/10 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Apollo
09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Toronto
09/11 – Montréal, QC @ MTelus Montréal
09/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
09/16 – New York City, NY @ Central Park Summerstage
09/18 – Washington DC @ The Anthem
09/20 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
09/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca–Cola Roxy
09/23 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
09/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
09/26 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
09/27 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
09/28 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
10/07 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Hall
10/08 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
10/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
Revisit “Handmade Heaven” below:
