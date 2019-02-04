The 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show was as tragic as Adam Levine’s tummy tattoo

Maroon 5 performing at the Super Bowl

Adam Levine took off his shirt, Travis Scott played “Sicko Mode” (and got a $500,000 tax write off in the process), and Big Boi showed up for less than 60 seconds.

All told, the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show was as much of a clusterfuck as one might expect, an overblown production with no real direction or actual sense of purpose. Maroon 5 proved once more why they are the music’s equivalent to a Nilla Wafter, making good on their pre-show promise to let their signature brand of coffee shop pop music “do the talking.” There was no acknowledgment of the controversy surrounding the performance, which came about only after numerous other artists — including Rihanna, Pink, and Cardi B — passed on the opportunity to headline in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. Nor did Adam Levine adhere to the advice of Roger Waters and take a knee. Instead, the Maroon 5 singer unnecessarily stripped down to reveal his heavily tattooed bare chest.



What Maroon 5’s set did prove, however, is that not all nipples are created equally and the double standards of the patriarchy are alive and well. The exposure of Janet Jackson’s chest in 2004 led to her blackballing from the music industry. Levine, on the other hand, can expose his nipples for a good two minutes with little repercussions aside from social media mockery.

The Halftime Show wasn’t all bad, however. Following an introduction from SpongeBob Squarepants (a nod to the show’s infamous Super Bowl episode), Travis Scott descended from the sky as a meteor and exploded onto the stage to deliver an epic performance of “Sicko Mode”.

Meanwhile, Atlanta’s own Big Boi donned a giant fur coat as he rolled up in a car and quickly spit out OutKast’s classic “The Way You Move”. Just as quickly as he appeared however, Big Boi exited stage left.

If you want a real Super Bowl Halftime performance, check out Foo Fighters’ epic pre-party concert from the night before. But if you want to subject yourself to a replay of tonight’s performance, you can do so below.

Setlist:

Harder to Breathe

This Love

Sicko Mode (Travis Scott)

Girls Like You (With A Gospel Choir)

She Will Be Loved

The Way You Move (Big Boi)

Sugar

Moves Like Jagger