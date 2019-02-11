Marvel to bring four interconnected animated series to Hulu, including Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler

Marvel's The Offenders

The creative and critical success of Marvel’s The Defenders series over at Netflix wasn’t enough to save the interconnected shows from Hollywood politics. With Disney set to launch its bespoke streaming service, Disney+, plus its impending ascension to majority share holder in Hulu (and potentially only share holder if AT&T sells out), the ‘Flix is distancing itself from The House of Mouse. Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage have already been canceled, and The Punisher (which just debuted season 2) and Jessica Jones (which will see a third season this summer) are surely right behind.

But never fear, Marvel Cinematic Universe diehards looking for some streamable stories, because Hulu is here. At today’s TCA, the streaming service announced a new clutch of animated series from Marvel that, in a playful twist on Netflix’s shows, will come together in a team-up called The Offenders.



The biggest name on the docket is a Howard the Duck show coming from writers and executive-producers Kevin Smith (of Clerks fame, etc) and Dave Willis (the voice of Meatwad and writer on Aqua Teen Hunger Force). Previously adapted into an infamously foul 1986 live-action feature, Howard centers on an anthropomorphic duck from the planet Duckworld who must survive on Earth and escape the clutches of Dr. Bong (a dude with a bell for a head) with the help of his “unstoppable gal pal Beverly.”

(Read: Are Marvel’s Netflix Shows Better Than Their Movies?)

Beloved and ridiculous villain M.O.D.O.K. (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing) is also in the mix. Brought to you by Jordan Blum (American Dad) and Patton Oswalt (lots of stuff), M.O.D.O.K. will follow “an egomaniacal supervillain with a really big head and a really little body” as he struggles with running his evil organization and keeping his family together.

Next, former Netflix talkshow host Chelsea Handler and Girls Trip and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 writer Erica Rivinoja will bring you the super duo of Tigra & Dazzler. In the comics, the former is a crimefighter endowed with a feline appearance and abilities (either by magic or genetic enhancements, depending on the story), while the latter is a mutant disco queen who can turn sound into light, whether that be lasers, concussive blasts, strobes, or her trademark dazzle. The series will find the “woke” heroes taking on Los Angeles.

Lastly, there’s Hit-Monkey, coming from Blades of Glory and Office Christmas Party directing duo Josh Gordon and Will Speck. The newest creation of the Offenders bunch, Hit-Monkey premiered in 2010 as a Japanese snow monkey who happens to be the world’s greatest assassin. In the cartoon, he’ll be trained by the ghost of an American assassin as he fights his way through the Tokyo underworld.

(Read: 10 Ways Disney Buying 20th Century Fox Could Change the Marvel Cinematic Universe)

Each of the series will be produced by Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb, as will their eventual crossover, The Offenders. There’s no timeline yet, though it would be surprising if any of the cartoons made it onto Hulu before 2020. When they do debut, they’ll join Marvel’s live-action Hulu hit The Runaways, which is expected to be picked up for a third season soon.

Until then, peep some early The Offenders artwork to above, and find a synopsis of each new show below.

Howard the Duck: “Marvel’s Howard the Duck is trapped in a world he never made, but America’s favorite fighting fowl hopes to return home with the help of his unstoppable gal pal Beverly before the evil Dr. Bong can turn him the crispiest dish on the menu.”

M.O.D.O.K.: “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. centers around an egomaniacal supervillain with a really big head and a really little body, who struggles to maintain control of his evil organization and his demanding family.”

Hit-Monkey: “Marvel’s Hit-Monkey tells the tale of a wronged Japanese snow monkey, mentored by the ghost of an American assassin, as he cuts a wide swath through the Tokyo underworld in this darkly cinematic and brutally funny revenge saga. Writers Josh Gordon and Will Speck will executive produce along with Jeph Loeb.”

Tigra & Dazzler: “Marvel’s Tigra & Dazzler Show is a story about two woke superheroes and best friends, Tigra and Dazzler, as they fight for recognition among powered people who make up the eight million stories in Los Angeles. Writers Erica Rivinoja and Chelsea Handler serve as executive producers along with Jeph Loeb.”

The Offenders: “Marvel’s The Offenders is a story in which nobody asked them to [tell] — and we’d be better off if they didn’t — but M.O.D.O.K., Dazzler, Tigra, Hit Monkey, and Howard the Duck are all forced to team up in order to save the world and certain parts of the Universe. Jeph Loeb will executive produce.”