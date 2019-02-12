Mastodon and Coheed and Cambria join forces for 2019 US summer tour

Cool tour alert: Mastodon are teaming up with Coheed and Cambria for a 2019 US outing dubbed “The Unheavenly Skye Tour.” Making it even cooler, Mastodon will be performing their acclaimed 2009 album, Crack the Skye, in full at each stop, plus Every Time I Die will provide support on all dates.
The three bands will hit indoor theaters and outdoor amphitheaters beginning May 28th in Louisville, Kentucky, and wrapping up in Irving, Texas, on July 3rd. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 15th, via Live Nation, with pre-sales starting as early as tomorrow. Once those are sold-out, fans can also purchase tickets via StubHub.
While Mastodon will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of Crack the Skye, Coheed and Cambria will be out in support of their latest album, 2018’s The Unheavenly Creatures. Every Time I Die’s most recent album is 2016’s Low Teens.
As far as a new album from Mastodon, drummer Brann Dailor said in a new interview that a 2020 release is more realistic than 2019. The band’s last effort was 2017’s Emperor of Sand.
Read our own recent interviews with Dailor and Coheed frontman Claudio Sanchez here and here, respectively, and see the full list of tour dates below.
Mastodon, Coheed and Cambria, Every Time I Die Tour Dates:
05/28 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater
05/29 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre
05/31 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
06/01 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park Simpsonville
06/02 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
06/04 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
06/06 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
06/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk
06/08 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
06/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE – Outdoors
06/11 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
06/13 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Cove
06/14 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
06/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
06/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
06/19 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
06/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair
06/22 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor
06/23 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
06/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
06/26 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park – Park at the Park
06/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas
06/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
06/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
07/02 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
07/03 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory