Mastodon and Coheed and Cambria join forces for 2019 US summer tour

Mastodon, photo by Carlo Cavaluzzi / Coheed and Cambria, photo by Philip Cosores

Cool tour alert: Mastodon are teaming up with Coheed and Cambria for a 2019 US outing dubbed “The Unheavenly Skye Tour.” Making it even cooler, Mastodon will be performing their acclaimed 2009 album, Crack the Skye, in full at each stop, plus Every Time I Die will provide support on all dates.

The three bands will hit indoor theaters and outdoor amphitheaters beginning May 28th in Louisville, Kentucky, and wrapping up in Irving, Texas, on July 3rd. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 15th, via Live Nation, with pre-sales starting as early as tomorrow. Once those are sold-out, fans can also purchase tickets via StubHub.



While Mastodon will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of Crack the Skye, Coheed and Cambria will be out in support of their latest album, 2018’s The Unheavenly Creatures. Every Time I Die’s most recent album is 2016’s Low Teens.

As far as a new album from Mastodon, drummer Brann Dailor said in a new interview that a 2020 release is more realistic than 2019. The band’s last effort was 2017’s Emperor of Sand.

Read our own recent interviews with Dailor and Coheed frontman Claudio Sanchez here and here, respectively, and see the full list of tour dates below.

Mastodon, Coheed and Cambria, Every Time I Die Tour Dates:

05/28 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

05/29 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre

05/31 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

06/01 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park Simpsonville

06/02 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

06/04 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

06/06 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

06/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

06/08 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

06/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE – Outdoors

06/11 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

06/13 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Cove

06/14 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

06/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

06/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

06/19 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

06/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair

06/22 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor

06/23 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

06/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

06/26 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park – Park at the Park

06/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

06/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

06/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

07/02 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

07/03 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory