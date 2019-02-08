Maynard James Keenan: New Tool album to arrive between May and July

Tool

After some conflicting messages from band members over the past few weeks, singer Maynard James Keenan has informed Tool’s highly patient fans that a new album will likely arrive “between mid May and mid July” of this year.

In late January, during an autograph session at the NAMM music convention in Anaheim, California, drummer Danny Carey told a fan that the album would “be out in mid April.” However, just a few days ago, Keenan responded “no” to a fan who asked via Twitter if the report about the April release was true.



Now, in a tweet posted today (February 8th), Keenan gave the most specific update yet on what will be Tool’s first album since 2006’s 10,000 Days. He wrote, “Update- Midway through mixing. Most likely be a few recalls. Then some arguing. Then Mastering, Artwork, Video, Special Packaging, etc. Best Ballpark Guess- Release date somewhere between Mid May and Mid July. More focused updates to follow as we progress. @tool #simplemath”

Adding a little humor to the post, he included a funny meme involving three legendary metal bands — a photo of Pantera, with the phrase, “If you’re a real Megadeth fan, name one other song than ‘Enter Sandman’.”

Update- Midway through mixing. Most likely be a few recalls. Then some arguing. Then Mastering, Artwork, Video, Special Packaging, etc. Best Ballpark Guess- Release date somewhere between Mid May and Mid July. More focused updates to follow as we progress. @tool #simplemath pic.twitter.com/o6T4AloLtB — Maynard J Keenan (@mjkeenan) February 8, 2019

As mentioned, the new album will mark Tool’s first studio effort in 13 years. While an exact release date wasn’t revealed, it now seems safe to say that the new album will see in late spring/early summer 2019. Fingers still crossed, though!

Tool will play U.S festival shows at Welcome to Rockville in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 5th; Epicenter in Rockingham, North Carolina, on May 11th; and Chicago Open Air on May 19th. The band is also scheduled to embark on a European tour in June.