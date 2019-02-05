Maynard James Keenan appears to shoot down April release for new Tool album

Last month, drummer Danny Carey appeared to suggest that Tool’s long-awaited new album would be arriving in April. Now, singer Maynard James Keenan has seemingly muddled the waters again with one two-letter word: “No.”

During an autograph session at the NAMM music convention in Anaheim in late January, Carey was asked about the new album by a fan who captured the moment on video. The drummer responded, “Yeah, it’s gonna be out in mid-April. That’s the plan, anyway.”



Adding further fuel to the fire, Tool’s website was updated with a new animated video graphic that was interpreted to be some sort of album teaser.

However, last night (February 4th), Keenan was asked by a fan on Twitter if the rumors of the April release were true, to which the vocalist simply responded, “No.”

No. — Maynard J Keenan (@mjkeenan) February 5, 2019

That said, Keenan did report at the start of the new year that recording was done on the band’s first album since 2006’s 10,000 Days, and he has been known to toy with fans on social media in the past. Perhaps, Carey meant there’d be new music in April, as in the first single? Or maybe the exchange with the fan was misinterpreted? Or maybe the album is coming out in April, but Keenan is offering a bit of purposeful misdirection?

Either way, it looks like fans may have to wait a little longer for Tool’s first album in 13 years.

In the meantime, Tool have booked gigs at Welcome to Rockville in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 5th; Epicenter in Rockingham, North Carolina, on May 11th; and Chicago Open Air on May 19th. The band is also scheduled to embark on a European tour in June.