Meek Mill and Drake reunite in swaggering “Going Bad” video: Watch

Meek Mill and Drake in the new "Going Bad" music video

Meek Mill and Drake have reunited in the new music video for “Going Bad”.

Directed by Kirt Art, the clip finds the two rappers starring in scene after scene of pure swag. Crisp suits, expensive betting, fine dining, and high-speed chases (and collisions) are strewn throughout, along with maybe perhaps the most braggadocious showing: cameos from all Meek’s famous friends. Among those happy to welcome the MC back to the game after his prison release are T.I., Swizz Beatz, Nipsey Hussle, J Prince, and PnB Rock.



Watch it below.

“Going Bad” is taken from Meek’s latest album, Championships. It marks the second collaboration between the rappers following 2015’s “Rico”, but their first since ending their feud last September.

Meek will embark on his “Motivation Tour” beginning next week. Consequence of Sound is giving away five free pairs of tickets.

Meek and JAY-Z recently launched a criminal justice reform organization.