Win tickets to see Meek Mill on “The Motivation Tour”

Meek Mill

Meek Mill will soon hit the road for his first tour since being released from prison last year. Coming in support of new album Championships, the aptly titled “Motivation Tour” officially kicks off February 19th and will see the Philly rapper traverse the US until March 24th.

The 16-date itinerary includes stops in Miami, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Denver, as well as Chicago, New York, Atlanta, and Meek’s own City of Brotherly Love. Opening acts in Lil Durk and Kash Doll will join Meek throughout the entire run.



(Read: The 30 Most Anticipated Tours of 2019)

Tickets are currently on sale via LiveNation, but Consequence of Sound is offering readers the opportunity to see “The Motivation Tour” for free. We’re giving away five pairs of tickets; winners will be able to select the city of their choice, with the exception of sold-out shows in Philly, NYC, Miami, and Raleigh.

Enter the giveaway via the widget below. Winners will be announced February 19th.

Meek Mill 2019 Tour Dates:

02/19 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

02/22 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

02/23 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

02/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

02/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

03/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

03/05 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

03/08 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

03/09 – Detroit, MI @ The Fox Theatre

03/12 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

03/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The MET

03/19 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

03/20 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center

03/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/23 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

03/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Meek recently made his debut on Saturday Night Live. He’s next set to appear at the NBA All-Star Game, where he will introduce the teams.

Revisit “Going Bad” featuring Drake: