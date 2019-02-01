Hear Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” sung in the styles of The Beatles, David Bowie, Stevie Wonder, and more

Anthony Vincent, via YouTube: Ten Second Songs

YouTube sensation Anthony Vincent, who has earned millions of views on his videos featuring him singing songs in several different styles, has now tackled “Enter Sandman”, singing the Metallica hit from 1991’s “Black Album” in the styles of The Beatles, David Bowie, Stevie Wonder and more.

The song starts out with the traditional Metallica instrumental intro, before Vincent starts his vocals with a little Eurythmics harmonizing. In addition to the aforementioned acts, Vincent also sings in the styles of The Police, The Doors, John Denver, Parliament/Funkadelic, indie rockers Owl City, rapper Lil Uzi Vert, and more.



At one point in the video, Vincent even finds himself in the middle of a Hans Zimmer soundtrack, before closing out with this best James Hetfield impression. He then offers up a remix of the track, as well.

Among Vincent’s most-watched videos are similar takes on Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse” and Linkin Park’s “In the End”, which each have more than 20 million views. See his “Enter Sandman” performance below, and more of his performances here.