Metro Boomin and Gunna perform “Space Cadet” on Fallon: Watch

Metro Boomin and Gunna on Fallon

Super producer Metro Boomin and Georgia rapper Gunna joined forces on Monday night’s episode of The Tonight Show. Together, two of hip-hop’s hottest went sky-high for a performance of “Space Cadet”, a collaboration off Metro’s 2018 mixtape, Not All Heroes Wear Capes.

“Bought a spaceship, now I’m a space cadet/ Big white mansion is my habitat,” rapped Gunna, before comparing his life of luxury to that of an alien, “feel like I’m livin’ on my own planet.” All the while, Metro Boomin, wearing a jacket that read “Free 21 Savage”, conducted a string orchestra outfitted in space suits.



Replay it down below.

Metro recently produced “Mile High”, the all-star collaboration from James Blake and Travis Scott. As for Gunna, the Future associate just released a new single called “Speed It Up”, taken from his forthcoming Drip or Drown 2 album that’s due out February 22nd.

Pick up Metro’s releases on vinyl over on ReverbLP.