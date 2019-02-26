Menu
MGMT announce 2019 North American tour

Spring trek includes a three-night run at New York's newly renovated Webster Hall

by
on February 26, 2019, 1:28pm
MGMT 2019 North American tour dates
MGMT, photo by ​Brad Elterman

This month marks one year since MGMT released their fourth studio album, Little Dark Age. Today, the psych pop duo has announced it will continue to support the LP with a North American tour set for the spring.

Taking place throughout the month of May, the outing will see MGMT perform gigs in Oakland, Houston, Kansas City, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and Cleveland. The itinerary also notably includes an appearance at the nostalgia-loving Just Like Heaven Festival in Long Beach, as well as a three-night run at New York’s Webster Hall, which after an extensive $10 million dollar renovation, is due for a grand reopening.

(Read: 10 Years Later, MGMT’s Oracular Spectacular Sounds Remarkably Prescient)

Consult the full tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1st, and you can grab tickets here.

MGMT 2019 Tour Dates:
05/02 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/04 – Long Beach, CA @ Just Like Heaven Festival
05/05 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
05/07 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
05/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
05/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Masonic Auditorium
05/12 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
05/13 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
05/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
05/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
05/17 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
05/22 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
05/23 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
05/24 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Revisit Little Dark Age single “When You Die”:

image

