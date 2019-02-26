MGMT announce 2019 North American tour

MGMT, photo by ​Brad Elterman

This month marks one year since MGMT released their fourth studio album, Little Dark Age. Today, the psych pop duo has announced it will continue to support the LP with a North American tour set for the spring.

Taking place throughout the month of May, the outing will see MGMT perform gigs in Oakland, Houston, Kansas City, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and Cleveland. The itinerary also notably includes an appearance at the nostalgia-loving Just Like Heaven Festival in Long Beach, as well as a three-night run at New York’s Webster Hall, which after an extensive $10 million dollar renovation, is due for a grand reopening.



(Read: 10 Years Later, MGMT’s Oracular Spectacular Sounds Remarkably Prescient)

Consult the full tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1st, and you can grab tickets here.

MGMT 2019 Tour Dates:

05/02 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

05/04 – Long Beach, CA @ Just Like Heaven Festival

05/05 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

05/07 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

05/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

05/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Masonic Auditorium

05/12 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

05/13 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

05/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

05/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

05/17 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

05/22 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05/23 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05/24 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Revisit Little Dark Age single “When You Die”: