Michael McDonald and Chaka Khan announce co-headlining tour

Michael McDonald (photo by Philip Cosores) and Chaka Khan

Michael McDonald is a legend in the realm of soft rock, both as a member of The Doobie Brothers and for his subsequent solo career. Chaka Khan is the undisputed Queen of Funk. Now, these two icons of their respective lanes are merging together for a nationwide tour.

Beginning this June in Huber Heights, Ohio, McDonald and Khan’s co-headlining outing carries them through Atlantic City, Houston, Portland, Saratoga, and many other cities before wrapping up in Rohnert Park, California. All told, the pair have 18 dates together, while Khan will also make an appearances at the New Orleans Jazz Festival.



The trek comes as Khan will be supporting a new album, her forthcoming 12th studio LP Hello Happiness. Last year saw McDonald release his Christmas covers album, Season of Peace, which was preceded by his 2017 LP, Wide Open. Khan notably covered The Doobie Brothers’ “You Belong To Me” with McDonald on her 2007 album Funk This, so here’s hoping they bust that one out together during these shows.

Find McDonald’s complete itinerary, including his dates with Khan, below. You can get tickets here.

Michael McDonald 2019 Tour Dates:

02/16 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fountainebleau Hotel

02/20 – Tyler, TX @ Cowan Center at UT Tyler

02/22 – Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget

02/23 – Metairie, LA @ Family Gras

03/01 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

04/05 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Resort & Casino

04/06 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Earl Klugh’s Weekend of Jazz at The Broadmoor

04/11 – Greeley, CO @ Monfort Concert Hall

04/12 – Kamas, UT @ DeJoria Center

04/13 – Ivins, UT @ Tuacahn Amphitheatre

04/15 – Folsom, CA @ Harris Center for the Arts

04/16 – Folsom, CA @ Harris Center for the Arts

04/18 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre

04/19 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre

04/20 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

06/19 – Detroit, MI @ Motor City Casino

06/20 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights *

06/22 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands Marvin Sands PAC *

06/23 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino *

06/25 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center *

06/26 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

06/28 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury *

06/29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Atlantic City *

07/04 – Columbus, OH @ City of Dublin Independence Day Celebration *

07/06 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festiva *

07/07 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel *

07/10 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

07/12 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

07/13 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

07/15 – Boulder, CO @ Chautauqua Auditorium

07/17 – Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center

07/23 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino *

07/25 – Seattle, WA @ TBA

07/27 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino *

07/28 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheater *

07/30 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery *

07/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

08/02 – Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair—Pacific Amphitheatre *

08/03 – Ojai, CA @ Libbey Bowl

08/04 – Rohnert Park, CA @ Green Music Center *

* = w/ Chaka Khan