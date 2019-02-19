Michael Rapaport calls Meek Mill a “trash rapper”: “You make 300 songs, five will be OK”

Meek Mill and Michael Rapaport

Whether he’s on screen, behind the mic, or on social media, Michael Rapaport loves a spicy hot take, especially when it comes to hip-hop. As a longtime fan of the genre — in 2011, he directed the excellent documentary Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest — Rapaport shares his two cents every chance he can empty his pocket.

His latest target is Meek Mill.



On Sunday, following the Philadelphia rapper’s performance at the NBA All-Star Game, Rapaport just couldn’t contain himself on Twitter. He called the guy a “trash rapper” and joked that he must have a hearing problem “because he rhymes off the actual beat on everything he’s on. Literally off the beat, like NoFlow.”

Oh, it gets better. He joked that if Meek Mill made “300 songs, 5 will be OK,” and that he fumbled his chances of being a true rapper thanks to Drake. “Where I’m from, if you get dragged by DRAKE & don’t respond you’re & always will be WACK,” adding, “At least make it competitive. Re-Up. Something.”

From there, he got even more hyperbolic, arguing that “Meek Mill isn’t even a top 20 Rapper from Philadelphia & you guys are mad at me?” Eventually, he even dragged his wife into the mix: “My Wife doesn’t agree with my opinions on #MeekMill either,” he said in faux frustration, “& I just told she can kiss my ass also.”

She won’t be the last. Catch all the tweets below. Hilarious.

Meek Mill have a hearing problem?

Because he rhymes off the actual beat on everything he’s on.

Literally off the beat, like NoFlow — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) February 18, 2019

Meek Mill, great story.

Great look.

Trash rapper.

Sorry — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) February 18, 2019

You make 300 songs 5 will be OK.#MeekMill — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) February 18, 2019

Meek Mill had a chance to prove he was a dope Rapper…..and then came DRAKE. That was a moment to stand tall as RAPPER. Like I said, great story, great look probably gonna do some positive stuff, none of that means you’re a DOPE MC. Dragged by DRAKE? — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) February 18, 2019

Where I’m from, if you get dragged by DRAKE & don’t respond you’re & always will be WACK. At least make it competitive.

Re-Up

Something People catching feelings, cause you know I’m right about Meek Mill — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) February 18, 2019

When I say “respond” I mean with something you can listen to more than once. Responding doesn’t mean “gobble,wobble,throttle” — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) February 18, 2019

I’m sorry seeing Meek Mill perform entirely off beat AGAIN, this time at the All Star Game, got me in my feelings (Pun intended) I started by saying he’s gonna do good things in real life, just hopefully on beat — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) February 18, 2019

Anyone of you Hip Hop Bloggers, writers and Podcasters mad about about my #MeekMill reality never been to the Rooftop.

Not one of you cornballs know what

Im talking about. — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) February 18, 2019

Meek Mill isn’t even a top 20 Rapper from Philadelphia & you guys are mad at me? — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) February 18, 2019

All Hip Hop Bloggers & Culture Critics Who Know all about Hip Hop but have Know Idea who Sparky D is, not one of you is on my level with any of this shit pic.twitter.com/fDsVdIexH0 — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) February 18, 2019