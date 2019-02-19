Michael Rapaport calls Meek Mill a “trash rapper”: “You make 300 songs, five will be OK”

Whether he’s on screen, behind the mic, or on social media, Michael Rapaport loves a spicy hot take, especially when it comes to hip-hop. As a longtime fan of the genre — in 2011, he directed the excellent documentary Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest — Rapaport shares his two cents every chance he can empty his pocket.
His latest target is Meek Mill.
On Sunday, following the Philadelphia rapper’s performance at the NBA All-Star Game, Rapaport just couldn’t contain himself on Twitter. He called the guy a “trash rapper” and joked that he must have a hearing problem “because he rhymes off the actual beat on everything he’s on. Literally off the beat, like NoFlow.”
(Read: In a Rap Beef, There’s No Such Thing as Crossing the Line)
Oh, it gets better. He joked that if Meek Mill made “300 songs, 5 will be OK,” and that he fumbled his chances of being a true rapper thanks to Drake. “Where I’m from, if you get dragged by DRAKE & don’t respond you’re & always will be WACK,” adding, “At least make it competitive. Re-Up. Something.”
From there, he got even more hyperbolic, arguing that “Meek Mill isn’t even a top 20 Rapper from Philadelphia & you guys are mad at me?” Eventually, he even dragged his wife into the mix: “My Wife doesn’t agree with my opinions on #MeekMill either,” he said in faux frustration, “& I just told she can kiss my ass also.”
She won’t be the last. Catch all the tweets below. Hilarious.