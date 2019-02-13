Michelle Obama’s mom questions her Grammys appearance in funny text message exchange

Michelle Obama at the 2019 Grammys

No matter your age or status, parents will always act like parents. That even applies to someone like Michelle Obama, former First Lady and all-around powerful role model and activist, political icon, best-selling author, mother, and wife.

Last night, Obama shared a funny thread of text messages from her mother, in which the 81-year-old Marian Shields poked fun at her daughter’s surprise appearance at the Grammys on Sunday night.



“I guess you were a hit at the Grammys,” Shields wrote, implying she only happened to catch her daughter’s cameo because a friend told her to tune in. “I told you I was going to be on it…” Obama replied, her trailing off familiar to any child who ever tried to have a diplomatic exchange with a parent.

The real kicker came when Shields asked Obama, “Did you meet any of the real stars or did you run after you were done?” One can almost imagine the playful smirk on Shields’ face here; not only did Obama appear alongside little known stars like Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, and Jada Pinkett Smith, but she received the loudest applause from the crowd.

Obama took the light jabbing in stride, though, writing back, “I am a real star… by the way…” She also later humorously captioned the text thread on Instagram with, “When your mom doesn’t think you’re a ‘real’ celebrity…”

I would think all Shields needs to know about Obama’s celebrity status is that she is BFFs with Beyoncé. Is there any level higher than that?

(If you’re reading this, mom… see, hi, I told you I was a real writer.)

Read the full text thread below.

Obama’s Grammy appearance echoed the show’s laid-back but warm and inspirational tone set by host Keys. During her turn at the mic, Obama highlighted the unifying nature of music:

“From the Motown records I wore out on the South Side to the ‘Who Run the World’ songs that fueled me through the last decade, music has always helped me tell my story, and I know that’s true for everybody here. Music helps us share ourselves, our dignities and sorrows, our hopes and joys. It allows us to hear one another, to invite each other in. Music shows us that all of it matters.”