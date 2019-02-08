Migos release full version of Mountain Dew song “Position to Win”: Stream

Migos are out here getting that advertising jingle money. The hip-hop trio are seen in a recent Mountain Dew ad in which they ride around a gold ballroom on gold tricycles while encouraging people to go out and “do it.” It’s all set to a new track by the Atlanta MCs, “Position to Win”, the full version of which has now come online.

Look, it’s straight up an ad song written for a soda brand by a group of mumble trappers — let’s not go in expecting a banger here. The beat is the sort of blend between electronic and hip-hop that advertisers think will connect with millennials, full of buzzing low end and skittery percussions. It all services bars about “livin’ life, go hard and don’t quit,” as Quavo says. Or as Offset puts it, “I’m a star player/ W’s over L’s/ Touchdown, the crowd yells/ Succeed and we never fail/ Whew, we out of here, yeah.”



Well, they’re certainly out here. Take a listen to “Position to Win” below.

Prior to this, Migos most recently teamed with Mustard on “Pure Water”. Quavo and Takeoff dropped solo albums — QUAVO HUNCHO and The Last Rocket, respectively — late last year, and one from Offset is expected to drop in the near future. Grab other Migos-related vinyl and more over at ReverbLP.

And because why not, here’s the Mountain Dew ad: