Mike Myers and Dana Carvey revisit Wayne’s World at 2019 Oscars: Watch

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey at the 2019 Academy Awards

Thanks to Bohemian Rhapsody, Queen got a lot of spotlight at the 2019 Academy Awards. The band themselves opened the whole show (with the help of Adam Lambert), and two other folks inextricably connected to the rockers were on hand to introduce the Best Picture nominee: Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar.

Well, sort of. It was actually Mike Myers and Dana Carvey who showed up, in Oscars-appropriate tuxes, to introduce Bohemian Rhapsody. But before they got into the serious business of talking about the five-times-nominated (and as of this writing, thrice-winning) picture, they came out reciting lines from Wayne’s World. After declaring their lack of worthiness, Carvey — in Garth’s famously nervous intonation — said he was “gonna hurl.”



“Don’t hurl cause if you honk I’ll spew,” Myers warned.

“And if you spew I’ll blow chunks, so I shall not hurl,” Carvey responded.

Fans will get it. Watch the interaction below.

Make sure to keep up with all of our 2019 Academy Awards coverage.