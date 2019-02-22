Mike Shinoda unveils two new songs, “Prove You Wrong” and “What the Words Meant”: Stream

Mike Shinoda, photo by Frank Maddocks

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda has released two new solo songs — “Prove You Wrong” and “What the Words Meant.” Both tracks arrive as part of the new deluxe edition of his debut solo album, Post Traumatic, which was released last year.

The songs — featuring Shinoda’s characteristic rap-rock styling coupled with melodic vocals — are now available for purchase via digital outlets, and can be streamed in full in the players below.



Shinoda will embark on a European tour that will kick off March 2nd in Berlin, Germany. His upcoming itinerary can be viewed here.

As for the future of Linkin Park, Shinoda recently told Germany’s Rock Antenne that he is open to finding a new singer for the band, but said it would have to happen a certain way.

He said, “I think it has to happen naturally. And if we find somebody that’s a great person that we think is a good personality fit and a good stylistic fit, then I could see trying to do some stuff with somebody. Not for the sake of replacing… I wouldn’t wanna ever feel like we were replacing Chester.”

The summer will mark two years since the tragic death of Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington.