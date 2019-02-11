Miley Cyrus joins Shawn Mendes to perform “In My Blood” at 2019 Grammy awards: Watch

Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes at the 2019 Grammys

Shawn Mendes’ “In My Blood” has been one of the biggest hits of the last year — and it got even bigger at Sunday night’s Grammys Awards.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter performed the track at the ceremony, beginning at his smoking, glowing piano. As he picked up his guitar and headed to the main stage, however, he was joined by Miley Cyrus, who added her own massive pipes to the pop smash. They’re both powerhouse singers, and together put on quite a show — though it’s hard to say Cyrus didn’t upstage her young companion both with her vocals and that once again gravity-defying outfit.



Miley’s latest single, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”, missed the cut off for this year’s Grammy noms. Mendes, meanwhile, lost Best Pop Vocal Album for his self-titled third LP to Arianna Grande’s Sweetener. Watch the rest of the performances from the night and to see who won by following our 2019 Grammys coverage.