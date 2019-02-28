K-pop outfit Monsta X announces 2019 US tour

Monsta X

Yet another Korean pop band has announced plans to tour the US in the coming months. On the heels of BTS, BLACKPINK, and NCT 127, Monsta X has mapped out a six-date US leg as part of their upcoming “We Are Here World Tour”.

During July and August, Monsta X will play shows in Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.



Further details of the North American leg, including venues and on-sale ticket information, will be announced shortly. Fans in South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia will also have the chance to see the group play live in the coming months.

Get tickets to all of Monsta X’s upcoming tour dates here.

Monsta X’s “We Are Here World Tour” Dates:

04/13 – Seoul, KR

04/14 – Seoul, KR

06/01 – Bangkok, TH

06/05 – Sydney, AU

06/22 – Kuala Lumpur, MY

06/29 – Madrid, ES

07/03 – Amsterdam, NL

07/06 – Paris, FR

07/09 – London, UK

07/13 – Berlin, DE

07/19 – Sao Paulo, BR

07/21 – Mexico City, MX

07/25 – Dallas, TX

07/27 – Houston, TX

07/30 – Atlanta, GA

08/03 – New York, NY

08/06 – Chicago, IL

08/10 – Los Angeles, CA

Last month, Monsta X released their sophomore album, Take.2 We Are Here. Watch the video for lead single “Alligator”: