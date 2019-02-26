Morrissey details new covers album featuring members of Green Day, Broken Social Scene, and Grizzly Bear

After teasing the release last fall, Morrissey has finally detailed his new covers album, California Son.

Due out May 24th via Etienne, it sees The Smiths frontman putting his own spin on classics by Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, and Dionne Warwick. Moz also offers updates on Carly Simon, Buffy Sainte Marie, Phil Ochs, and more.



For the 12-track effort, Morrissey enlisted contributions from a handful of special guests, including Ed Droste of Grizzly Bear, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, and Broken Social Scene member Ariel Engle. Additionally, Petra Haden, Sameer Gadhia of Young the Giant, and LP appear.

(Read: Ranking: Every Song by The Smiths from Worst to Best)

As our first look atCalifornia Son, Moz has revealed his cover of “It’s Over”, the 1964 hit single by rockabilly legend Roy Orbison. Listen in below.

Pre-orders for California Son are ongoing. Peep the artwork and full tracklist below.

California Son Artwork:

California Son Tracklist:

01. Morning Starship (Jobriath) [feat. Ed Droste]

02. Don’t Interrupt the Sorrow (Joni Mitchell) [feat. Ariel Engle]

03. Only a Pawn in Their Game (Bob Dylan) [feat. Petra Haden]

04. Suffer the Little Children (Buffy Sainte-Marie)

05. Days of Decisions (Phil Ochs) [feat. Sameer Gadhia]

06. It’s Over (Roy Orbison) [feat. LP]

07. Wedding Bell Blues (The Fifth Dimension) [feat. Billie Joe Armstrong and Lydia Night]

08. Loneliness Remembers What Happiness Forgets (Dionne Warwick)

09. Lady Willpower (Gary Puckett)

10. When You Close Your Eyes (Carly Simon) [feat. Petra Haden]

11. Lenny’s Tune (Tim Hardin)

12. Some Say I Got Devil (Melanie)

Last week, Morrissey announced his first Canadian tour in over 15 years. You can get tickets here.

Morrissey also recently released a deluxe edition of his 2017 album, Low in High School. For the artist’s past releases on vinyl, head to ReverbLP.