Mötley Crüe unveil first new song from The Dirt soundtrack: Stream

Motley Crue

One month before the March 22nd premiere of The Dirt, the warts-and-all biopic on Mötley Crüe based on the band’s 2001 tell-all book of the same name, the L.A. rockers have given fans a taste of the new music they recorded for the film.

The Crüe dropped a one-minute clip of a tune called “The Dirt (Est. 1981)” online (listen below), featuring footage of the band in the studio with producer Bob Rock. The veteran rockers recorded four new tracks for The Dirt last year, working once again with Rock, the producer who was behind the boards for the band’s 1989 juggernaut Dr. Feelgood and their self-titled 2001 album (a.k.a. the one without Vince Neil).



And while you don’t hear or see him in this clip, the new tune features a guest appearance by rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who is starring in The Dirt as Tommy Lee.

This new clip comes just days after the full trailer for The Dirt was released online, giving us a glimpse of the fictionalized version of the band, including Game of Thrones co-star Iwan Rheon playing Mick Mars, Daniel Webber as Neil, Douglas Booth as Nikki Sixx, and SNL cast member Pete Davidson playing record exec. Tom Zutaut.

There could be a chance to hear the full song or one of the other three new tunes that the Crüe recorded soon. Bassist Nikki Sixx will be appearing on the radio show Jonesy’s Jukebox today (February 21st) and said on his Twitter account, “Maybe I’ll play some nü @MotleyCrue.”

Exciting as all this is, the Crüe are also making it clear that they are still keeping to their 2014 pledge that they will never tour as a band again. When he confirmed the details of the new songs on social media, Neil also said, “For those of you who don’t understand … we signed a contract not to tour anymore. We never broke up or said we would never make music again. Hope this clears it up.”

Along with the song snippet, the band unveiled the tracklist for the soundtrack to The Dirt. The list of songs can be seen below.

The Dirt: Soundtrack Tracklist:

01. The Dirt (Est. 1981) * (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

02. Red Hot

03. On With The Show

04. Live Wire

05. Merry-Go-Round

06. Take Me To The Top

07. Piece Of Your Action

08. Shout At The Devil

09. Looks That Kill

10. Too Young To Fall In Love

11. Home Sweet Home

12. Girls, Girls, Girls

13. Same Ol’ Situation (SOS)

14. Kickstart My Heart

15. Dr. Feelgood

16. Ride With The Devil *

17. Crash and Burn *

18. Like a Virgin *

* new songs