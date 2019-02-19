Trailer for Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt is rock ‘n’ roll debauchery to the extreme: Watch

The Dirt, via Netflix

Next month, the story of the world’s most notorious band, Mötley Crüe, will be told via Netflix with the release of the new biopic, The Dirt. Ahead of its March 22nd premiere, the first full-length trailer has been unveiled.

Based on the infamous 2001 band autobiography of the same name, The Dirt chronicles Mötley Crüe’s rise from the Sunset Strip glam-rock scene to international stardom.



In the trailer, we see the early days of Nikki Sixx (played by Douglas Booth), Tommy Lee (Machine Gun Kelly), Vince Neil (Daniel Webber), and Mick Mars (Iwan Rheon), as they form the band, with a glimpse of Pete Davidson as record exec Tom Zutaut.

The two-and-a-half minute trailer touches on a number of the notable moments in the band’s career, including Neil’s car crash that killed Hanoi Rocks’ Nicholas “Razzle” Dingley; Tommy Lee’s tempestuous relationship with Heather Locklear; and Sixx’s near-fatal overdose, among others.

Also captured in the trailer is Mötley Crüe’s grit and determination to achieve success, with Booth’s Sixx declaring, “If we want to knock people on their asses, we’ve got to give people a show. I’m talking a stadium show in a club. The fans are dying for some anarchy, so let’s give it to them.”

The film is directed by Jeff Tremaine, who helmed the Jackass movies and Bad Grandpa. The soundtrack will feature four new songs recorded by Mötley Crüe, including one featuring a guest appearance by Machine Gun Kelly.