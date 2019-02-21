Natalie Prass performs “Short Court Style” on Corden: Watch

Natalie Prass has spent most of 2019 supporting her latest album, The Future and the Past, out on the road with Kacey Musgraves. She’s got another gig with the Grammy-winning country star set for March 2nd at Nasville’s iconic The Ryman before heading out on her own spring tour. Ahead of all that, however, the indie pop singer-songwriter made a stop by The Late Late Show with James Corden.
The last time Prass delivered her hit “Short Court Style” on TV, she brought a shiny pink skirt suit to Conan. For her performance on Corden, she brought a similar purple-blue ensemble — and a giant disco ball. Watch the replay below.
Prass’ post-Musgraves tour is set to take place in April. Find her full itinerary below.
Natalie Prass 2019 Tour Dates:
03/02 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman^
04/11 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair*
04/12 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts*
04/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB*
04/14 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern*
04/17 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom*
04/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live*
04/19 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel*
04/20 – Ashland, VA @ Ashland Theatre*
^ = w/ Kacey Musgraves
* = w/ Becca Mancari