Neneh Cherry reveals new video for “Natural Skin Deep”, announces NYC and LA tour dates: Watch

Neneh Cherry in "Natural Skin Deep" music video

Neneh Cherry returned last October with her first album in four years, Broken Politics, produced entirely by Four Tet. Today, she’s let loose a new music video for the early single “Natural Skin Deep”. The Swedish musician has also announced a handful of US tour dates in support of her LP.

The new clip was directed by rising artist and socio-political filmmaker Akinola Davies, who previously worked on Blood Orange’s standout visual for “Charcoal Baby”. Filmed in Beirut, it touches on themes of materialism, technology, and more, as Davies explained in a statement:



“Much of my work is community centric, be it global or local community. It’s important that we all see ourselves reflected in art. Equally it’s about whether our relationship with materialism is making us more apathetic to what’s going on around us?

I went to see Neneh play at Village Underground and everyone whipped out their phones to film her, so much so I got asked by this guy to move because I was in the way of his phone. Seemed quite ironic that the world is right here in front of us, really 360 degree drama. Instead of communicating through screens maybe we’re all consuming it through screens.”

As for Cherry’s new US dates, they consist of two shows in New York City and Los Angeles. The concerts are part of a larger itinerary that also includes a stint in Europe and festivals like Spain’s Primavera Sound and Roskilde Festival in Denmark.

Check out the video below, followed by Cherry’s full tour schedule.

Purchase Broken Politics and other Cherry releases on vinyl over on ReverbLP.

Neneh Cherry 2019 Tour Dates:

02/12 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds University

02/13 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

02/14 – London, UK @ The Roundhous

02/16 – Dublin, IE @ The Acadey

02/17 – Bristol, SWX

02/19 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria Club

02/20 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

02/22 – Warsaw, PL @ NIEBO

02/23 – Bratislava, SK @ Majestic Music Club

02/27 – Lombardy, IT @ Circolo Magnolia

02/28 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

03/02 – Brussels, BE @ Ballroom

03/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

03/06 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser

05/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

05/30-06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/06-08 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

06/29-07/06 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

09/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

07/18 – Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival