Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Netflix shares trailer for Big Mouth’s Valentine’s Day special: Watch

A special episode to hold us over between seasons two and three

by
on February 04, 2019, 12:13pm
0 comments
Big Mouth Netflix Valentine's Day Special trailer
Big Mouth's Valentine's Day special

After debuting the second season of Big Mouth in October, Netflix was quick to renew the hit animated series for a third run just a month later. It’ll likely be some time before we get new episodes, but fans of the whip-and-grotesquely smart pubescent comedy will find some satiation with a newly announced Valentine’s Day special.

The streaming giant has shared a teaser trailer for the one-off episode, which drops on the service February 8th. With Bridgeton Middle School abuzz with the Valentinetime’s Day spirit of romance, the awkward and hormonal students are trying to make love — and orgasms — happen. Nick (Nick Kroll) has a When Harry Met Sally moment with Connie the Hormone Monstress (Maya Rudolph), while Andrew (our Comedian of the YearJohn Mulaney) tries to turn up his game with a backwards flat cap. The focus of the story, however, seems to be something going on between Matthew (Andrew Rannells) and Jessi (Jessi Klein) surrounding the school V-Day dance.

Oh, and Jay (Jason Mantzoukas) tries to woo his pillow because he’s a sick, perverted little boy.

Check out the preview below.

Big Mouth also stars  Jenny Slate (Missy), Fred Armisen (Nick’s dad, Elliot), and Jordan Peele (the Ghost of Duke Ellington), and Richard Kind (Andrew’s dad, Marty).

Previous Story
Bret Easton Ellis on Black Panther receiving a Best Picture nomination: “Does it really deserve one?”
Next Story
FX’s What We Do In The Shadows sets premiere date and releases first full trailer: Watch
No comments