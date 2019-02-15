Netflix headquarters evacuated following reports of a shooter

Netflix being evacuated, photo by Allison Norlian

It’s been anything but a happy Valentine’s Day for those who work at Netflix. On Thursday afternoon, the Los Angeles headquarters was put on lockdown and evacuated amid reports of a shooter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, several posts on social media had surfaced reporting that they had seen a suspect on the roof of the building with an undisclosed weapon.



“We received a tip about a potential law enforcement incident,” Netflix said in a statement. “Police are conducting a sweep of the lot out of an abundance of caution. There is no immediate danger or threat to our employees.”

Following the evacuation, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Variety that a suspect is currently being held in custody off site and that he was carrying no weapon.

There are multiple #LAPD police cars and a police chopper circling the perimeter of the buildings at 5800 W Sunset Blvd — home to Netflix and KTLA. Talked to a police officer who told me that there were reports of somebody with a gun. No cars allowed to enter the building. pic.twitter.com/kSpCqPTBZE — Jake Gould (@jakegould10) February 15, 2019

Appears @netflix employees are being evacuated from the building across from us. #netflix pic.twitter.com/0PlD8cAfi2 — Allison Norlian (@AllisonNorlian) February 15, 2019