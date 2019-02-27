Netflix changed The Notebook ending and fans want blood

The Notebook (New Line Cinema)

There’s nothing wrong with the ending to The Notebook. Nicholas Sparks wrote an incredibly beautiful button to his 1996 novel, which director Nick Cassavetes nailed to perfection with his teary 2004 adaptation starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.

Netflix apparently doesn’t think so, though.



According to UK subscribers (via The Playlist), the streaming giant has altered the original ending overseas, tailoring the finale so that viewers no longer see our two star-crossed lovers come to a lucid resolution before passing away together into the starry-night above.

Instead, they see a bird fly over a lake.

That means Gosling and McAdams’ older equivalents — the late James Garner and Gena Rowlands, respectively — ostensibly keep doing the same ol’ song and dance each day to battle the latter’s dementia. It’s a cold, albeit far more realistic, ending to the love story.

But it’s certainly not one the fans want, as you can see by their reactions below.

Just watched The Notebook on Netflix and someone has cut the end?!?! WHY?!?! — Georgia Diebelius (@GJDiebelius) March 4, 2018

I'm not big into romantic movies but I have seen #thenotebook and @netflix what you did wasnt ok that ending was beautiful it's all I can ever hope for in my marriage so when I finally eat dirt I can go with the one I love dont you dare take that away! Put it back! — Huggydaddy (@huggydaddy) February 25, 2019

Emails @netflix to cancel my mofo’n subscription!You are NOT about to just ruin my favorite movie like that ☝🏾! After years of being a loyal Netflix customer I have been left no option but to fully commit to @PrimeVideo#netflixruinedthenotebook#TheNotebook#Netflix @NetflixFilm — PlainJane_F (@DaOrigPlainJane) February 25, 2019

Netflix has yet to respond to their reasoning for cutting the ending. In the meantime, revisit the original ending below and take solace in knowing that the forthcoming musical adaptation by Ingrid Michaelson can’t be touched by the monsters at Netflix.