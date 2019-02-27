Netflix changed The Notebook ending and fans want blood

There’s nothing wrong with the ending to The Notebook. Nicholas Sparks wrote an incredibly beautiful button to his 1996 novel, which director Nick Cassavetes nailed to perfection with his teary 2004 adaptation starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.
Netflix apparently doesn’t think so, though.
According to UK subscribers (via The Playlist), the streaming giant has altered the original ending overseas, tailoring the finale so that viewers no longer see our two star-crossed lovers come to a lucid resolution before passing away together into the starry-night above.
(Read: A Guide to the Insanity of Nicholas Sparks)
Instead, they see a bird fly over a lake.
That means Gosling and McAdams’ older equivalents — the late James Garner and Gena Rowlands, respectively — ostensibly keep doing the same ol’ song and dance each day to battle the latter’s dementia. It’s a cold, albeit far more realistic, ending to the love story.
But it’s certainly not one the fans want, as you can see by their reactions below.
Netflix has yet to respond to their reasoning for cutting the ending. In the meantime, revisit the original ending below and take solace in knowing that the forthcoming musical adaptation by Ingrid Michaelson can’t be touched by the monsters at Netflix.