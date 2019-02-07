New Mötley Crüe song to feature rapper Machine Gun Kelly

Motley Crue and Machine Gun Kelly

Along with playing Tommy Lee in the upcoming Mötley Crüe biopic, The Dirt, rapper Machine Gun Kelly will appear on one of the tracks the legendary hard rock band recorded for the film’s soundtrack.

The Dirt — which also stars Douglas Booth as Nikki Sixx, Daniel Webber as Vince Neil, and Iwan Rheon as Mick Mars — is slated to hit Netflix on March 22nd. Leading up to the release, the members of Mötley Crüe reunited to record four new songs for the soundtrack.



In a Twitter Q&A, Sixx was asked if Machine Gun Kelly would guest on one of the songs, to which he answered, “Yes. New song with MGK is coming really soon.”

Yes. New song with MGK is coming really soon.We wrote the song for #TheDirtMovie https://t.co/rOwuywsxQz — ⚡️ xxıS ıʞʞıN ⚡️ (@NikkiSixx) February 7, 2019

The bassist was also asked to describe the new tracks, answering, “Heavy Crüe…”

Sixx also revealed that pre-orders for the soundtrack to The Dirt will begin soon:

Pre orders and new music coming. https://t.co/7wqfJAFKkz — ⚡️ xxıS ıʞʞıN ⚡️ (@NikkiSixx) February 7, 2019

In other news, Sixx’s wife, Courtney, revealed to Us Weekly that she is expecting a baby girl, the couple’s first child together. Sixx also has grown children from his marriages to Brandi Brandt and Donna D’Errico.

Mötley Crüe performed the last show on their “Final Tour” more than three years ago. The members signed an agreement to never tour again as Mötley Crüe after the trek’s completion.