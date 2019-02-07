New Pet Sematary trailer digs up Zelda from our worst nightmares: Watch

Pet Sematary, Paramount Pictures

Paramount has released the latest trailer for Dennis Widmyer and Kevin Kölsch’s reimagining of Stephen King’s terrifying 1983 novel, Pet Sematary. Fans hoping to see more footage of Zelda got their death wish, and yes, she’s a nightmare.

One other surprise is what may finally be the appearance of the Wendigo. However, there also appears to be some major reconfigurations from the novel, which, surprisingly, this trailer spoils a great deal. We’ll let you find out yourselves.



Due out April 5th, the film stars John Lithgow as Jud Crandall, Jason Clarke as Louis Creed, Amy Seimetz as Rachel Creed, Jeté Laurence as Ellie Creed, and twins Hugo Lavoie and Lucas Lavoie as baby Gage Creed.

Grab a shovel and watch it below.

Below, you can revisit their interview with Mary Lambert, who directed both the 1989 original and its 1992 sequel.

