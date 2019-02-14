Chicago State’s Attorney in possession of new R Kelly video, allegedly shows him with underage girl

R. Kelly

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in Chicago is in possession of a tape allegedly showing R Kelly engaging in sexual activities with a minor.

The video was uncovered by attorney Michael Avenatti, whose firm is representing a former associate of Kelly.



CNN confirmed the tape’s existence and shared details of its contents. Spanning nearly 45 minutes in length, the video is “clear and explicit,” according to CNN. Warning: The following description is graphic and potentially triggering.

There are two scenes on the video: one apparently in a living room and another in a bedroom. A naked man who appears to be R. Kelly is seen performing multiple sex acts with the girl. She is heard calling him “daddy” multiple times.

It is impossible to know her age just from the video. They both refer to her “14-year-old p***y.” Six times the girl refers to her genitalia as 14 years old.

At one point, the man asks the girl to urinate. After she does, he urinates on her.

Avenatti says the video is different than the one used as evidence in Kelly’s 2002 child pornography case, for which he was acquitted. He also claims that “the time frames of the sexual assaults depicted in the video is within in the Illinois statues of limitations.”

Avenatti’s client, a self-described whistle-blower, identified both participants in the video. “He worked for and has known R. Kelly for decades and he met the girl on a number of occasions,” Avenatti told CNN.

In a statement to CNN, Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg said, “We are unaware of any new information involving Mr. Kelly. We have not been contacted by anyone. We have not been informed about any new information by anyone and we have not been contacted by law enforcement.”

In response to press inquiries, attached is a stmt regarding our work on the R. Kelly matter since April, including the discovery of new critical video evidence establishing his guilt. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that this predator is brought to justice. pic.twitter.com/D0dGFzgXlX — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 14, 2019

Since the airing of Lifetime’s docu-series Surviving R Kelly, there’s been renewed scrutiny over Kelly’s alleged misconduct. Reportedly, Kelly is also the subject of a criminal investigation in Georgia over claims of assault and imprisonment. Additionally, the FBI is said to be looking into whether Kelly transported a minor across state lines for the purpose of sex

While his attorneys maintain that the singer is innocent of all allegations, Kelly himself has ben hiding out in Chicago’s Trump Tower and was recently admitted to the hospital with panic attacks. He’s also been dropped by his longtime record label, and his manager was arrested for making terroristic threats against Kelly’s accusers.